Former Chesterfield assistant manager takes charge at Kettering Town

Former Chesterfield assistant manager Nicky Eaden has taken over the reins at National League North side Kettering Town.

The 46-year-old, who served as Jack Lester's number two in the 2017/18 season, has returned to a club he knows well.

Eaden played for Kettering at the tail end of his playing career and then formed part of Mark Cooper's management team in the 2008/09 season.

Since departing the Proact at the end of his sole season with the Spireites, Eaden has managed in the National League North with Nuneaton Borough and last season helped steer Hednesford Town away from relegation.

Kettering owner Ritchie Jeune said: “Nicky has the qualities we are looking for in a manager. A player who has played at the level and who has had the success that Nicky had during his playing career, including winning the league we are currently in, he knows what it means to win and more importantly what is needed from the top down to win. Nicky has had a challenging start to his managerial career, I believe that Kettering Town FC is the right club for Nicky to excel."