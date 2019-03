Former Chesterfield and Mansfield Town player Kevin Randall has passed away at the age of 73.

Striker Kevin made 258 appearances and scored 96 goals for Chesterfield between 1966–1972 before going on to make 66 appearances for rivals Mansfield Town.

The Ashton-under-Lyne player also had once season managing Chesterfieled between 1987/1988 after a spell as York City boss where he had ended his playing career.