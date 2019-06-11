Former and current Chesterfield players pay emotional tributes to late Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh

A former Chesterfield player has paid an emotional tribute to Leyton Orient boss Justin Edinburgh, who died on Saturday.

The 49-year-old, who led Orient to last season’s National League title and the FA Trophy final, passed away five days after a cardiac arrest, leaving ex Spireite Craig Clay devastated.

“Absolutely heartbroken,” he posted on Twitter.

“You was genuinely more than a gaffer to me and I’ll be forever grateful for what you’ve done for me.

“Rest in peace Justin.”

Clay has been joined in paying tribute to the ex Tottenham star by numerous Orient team-mates and members of the wider football community.

Chesterfield forward Tom Denton described Edinburgh as a ‘great manager and a top man’ and said the mourning family were in his thoughts.

Town keeper Shwan Jalal tweeted: “My deepest thoughts and condolences to everyone connected with Leyton Orient.”

Will Evans said: “Such sad news .

“What a truly great bloke, plus a fantastic manager.

“Thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Edinburgh, a father of two, was appointed Orient boss in November 2017, having previously managed Rushden, Newport, Gillingham and Northampton.