Football rumours: Barcelona ready for Chelsea raid, Manchester United ready to loan out keeper and Spurs want return of Gareth Bale

FC Barcelona Head Coach Xavi Hernandez has hit sights set on new targets.

The Catalan giants are said to be ready to bring in three Chelsea players - midfielder Hakim Ziyech, England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and midfielder Christian Pulisic, reports Catalan Daily Sport.

But they may have to fight off Borussia Dortmund for the capture of Ziyech, with Bild reporting that the Germans have already contacted the players agent.

Dean Henderson, who excelled at Sheffield United, is to be allowed out on another loan deal by Manchester United, claim the Sun.

Real Madrid will battle with Chelsea for 21-year-old Monaco and France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, says Marca.

Tottenham have turned down the chance to sign Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard and are instead trying to bring back former star Gareth Bale, reports El Nacional.

France striker Kylian Mbappe, 22, says he is "happy" at Paris St-Germain but hinted he could leave amid links to Real Madrid, the Mirror claims.