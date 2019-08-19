Five talking points as Chesterfield aim for first win of the season against Barrow

Chesterfield take on Barrow at the Proact on Saturday as the Spireites aim to end their winless run at the start of the National League season.

John Sheridan's side have lost two and drawn three of their five matches so far.

Here's five talking points ahead of this week's clash...

More pace

The Spireites have been looking to add more pace into the team and now they have it with new striker Mike Fondop and winger Jermaine McGlashan.

The pair will give Chesterfield a different dimension and help them break teams down particularly at home.

Fondop and McGlashan will allow Chesterfield to get up the pitch quicker before the opposition have time to get everyone back behind the ball.

Their pace will be a big weapon away from home too.

No clean sheet

Chesterfield have conceded nine goals in their first five matches which is just far too many for a team aiming to be near the top of the table.

The Spireites can't go through the season needing to score three goals to a win a match.

Sheridan has said that silly mistakes and switching off at certain times in games has cost them and he is right.

Summer signing Anthony Gerrard returned against Barnet so hopefully his leadership skills at the back will rub off on the rest.

When Sheridan came in last season Chesterfield looked strong at the back and could win a game 1-0. They need to get back to that as quickly as possible.

Competition for places in attack

The signing of Fondop means Sheridan has competition for places up front.

The Spireites have had to rely on the goals of Scott Boden this season who has scored three so far.

Fondop's two goals against Barnet on Saturday will have been very pleasing for Sheridan and will ease the pressure on Boden slightly.

With Liam Mandeville and the return of Tom Denton and Anthony Spyrou not far away, Sheridan will have some tough decisions as to who he leaves out of the starting line-up but that can only be a good thing.

Proact nerves

Playing at the Proact has been a problem for Chesterfield, losing both games on their home turf to Dover and Woking.

Sheridan said after the Woking game that some of his more experienced players looked nervous.

It's no secret that away teams relish coming to the Proact with it being one of the better stadiums and pitches in the league.

But Chesterfield are going to have to find a way to win at home sooner rather than later in front of their loyal supporters.

One scrappy win would get them off the mark and hopefully help them turn the Proact into a fortress for the rest of the season.

Spine of the team

When everyone is fit the spine of the team looks pretty strong.

Gerrard will add extra quality and organisation at the back and Denton and Fondop will bring physicality in attack.

Sheridan has said there is nothing to fear in this league and that they need to believe in themselves more.

You get the feeling the Spireites are not that far away from recording that first crucial win but there is still a lot of work to be done.