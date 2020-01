Spireites fans went home happy after a 1-0 win against Sutton United at the Proact in John Pemberton’s first game in charge as caretaker boss.

Mike Fondop crossed for Jonathan Smith who side-footed the ball home on 50 minutes which turned out to be the winner. The victory moves Town to within two points of safety in the National League with 16 games to go. This is how Blues fans have reacted to the win on social media.