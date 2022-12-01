News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Live

FC Halifax Town v Chesterfield LIVE: Tight contest between National League rivals at The Shay

Chesterfield travel to FC Halifax Town today (12.30pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
4 minutes ago
Halifax v Chesterfield - live updates.
Halifax v Chesterfield - live updates.

The third-placed Spireites are unbeaten in nine and have won all of their last six games.

Meanwhile, the hosts are in the bottom half after making a slow start to the season but have improved in recent weeks.

Hide Ad

These two teams met in the play-off elimination round last season, with the Blues winning away 2-1.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at The Shay and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Halifax v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Key Events

  • Latest score: Halifax 0 v 0 Chesterfield (12.30pm KO)
  • Spireites 3rd; Shaymen 15th
  • Chesterfield unchanged for sixth successive match
  • Spireites XI (4-1-4-1) Fitzsimons; King, Williams, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Mandeville, Oldaker, Whelan, Dobra; Quigley. Subs: Palmer, Akinola, Uchegbulam, Asante, Tshimanga.
Show new updates
Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 13:19

HT: 0-0

HT: Halifax 0 v 0 Chesterfield

No clear-cut chances for either side. Quigley has had one or two nearly moments.

Halifax improved as the half went on.

Not been a thriller.

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 13:17

Chance for Halifax

Dieseruvwe hooks a shot over the bar from close-range after Summerfield’s deflected shot fell to him.

Halifax finish the half stronger.

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 13:16

One minute added

0-0.

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 13:11

Halifax threaten

Capello cuts out a loose pass by Dobra, the Halifax man charges down the left, delivers a great cross, but Dieseruvwe heads it wide. However, it would not have counted because the offside flag was up.

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 13:09

Eight to the break

Still no clear-cut chances for either side. I’d still say the Blues have edged it.

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 13:02

Quigley drags a shot wide

Jones did well to win a header, Dobra then played the ball into Quigley but the angle was against him and his shot drifted well wide.

0-0 after 32 minutes.

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 12:56

Booking for Arthur

For hacking down Oldaker on the far left side as the midfielder tried to skip away from his marker.

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 12:51

20 minutes gone

Still 0-0 but Chesterfield have been the better side and are controlling this game so far.

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 12:52

King has a shot blocked

He cuts inside on his left foot and lets fly from 20 yards but it is blocked. It was very good initial approach play by the full-back.

0-0 after 16 minutes.

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 12:46

Jones

Might have been a bit lucky there not to go into the book for making a foul to stop a Halifax counter. It was inside their own half so that might have saved him.

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
FC Halifax TownNational LeagueSpireitesBlues