FC Halifax Town v Chesterfield LIVE: Tight contest between National League rivals at The Shay
Chesterfield travel to FC Halifax Town today (12.30pm KO).
The third-placed Spireites are unbeaten in nine and have won all of their last six games.
Meanwhile, the hosts are in the bottom half after making a slow start to the season but have improved in recent weeks.
These two teams met in the play-off elimination round last season, with the Blues winning away 2-1.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at The Shay and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Halifax v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
- Latest score: Halifax 0 v 0 Chesterfield (12.30pm KO)
- Spireites 3rd; Shaymen 15th
- Chesterfield unchanged for sixth successive match
- Spireites XI (4-1-4-1) Fitzsimons; King, Williams, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Mandeville, Oldaker, Whelan, Dobra; Quigley. Subs: Palmer, Akinola, Uchegbulam, Asante, Tshimanga.
HT: Halifax 0 v 0 Chesterfield
No clear-cut chances for either side. Quigley has had one or two nearly moments.
Halifax improved as the half went on.
Not been a thriller.
Chance for Halifax
Dieseruvwe hooks a shot over the bar from close-range after Summerfield’s deflected shot fell to him.
Halifax finish the half stronger.
One minute added
0-0.
Halifax threaten
Capello cuts out a loose pass by Dobra, the Halifax man charges down the left, delivers a great cross, but Dieseruvwe heads it wide. However, it would not have counted because the offside flag was up.
Eight to the break
Still no clear-cut chances for either side. I’d still say the Blues have edged it.
Quigley drags a shot wide
Jones did well to win a header, Dobra then played the ball into Quigley but the angle was against him and his shot drifted well wide.
0-0 after 32 minutes.
Booking for Arthur
For hacking down Oldaker on the far left side as the midfielder tried to skip away from his marker.
20 minutes gone
Still 0-0 but Chesterfield have been the better side and are controlling this game so far.
King has a shot blocked
He cuts inside on his left foot and lets fly from 20 yards but it is blocked. It was very good initial approach play by the full-back.
0-0 after 16 minutes.
Might have been a bit lucky there not to go into the book for making a foul to stop a Halifax counter. It was inside their own half so that might have saved him.