FC Halifax Town v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news, predicted line-ups, who the referee is, odds and build-up to National League clash
Chesterfield travel to FC Halifax Town today (12.30pm KO).
The third-placed Spireites are unbeaten in nine and have won all of their last six games.
Meanwhile, the hosts are in the bottom half after making a slow start to the season but have improved in recent weeks.
These two teams met in the play-off elimination round last season, with the Blues winning away 2-1.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at The Shay and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Halifax v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
- Latest score: Halifax 0 v 0 Chesterfield (12.30pm KO)
- Spireites 3rd; Shaymen 15th
Chesterfield’s FA Cup tie against West Brom has not been selected by the BBC or ITV for live coverage.
Liam’s predicted line-up
I’m going for one change with Ash Palmer, who made his debut off the bench against AFC Wimbledon last weekend, to make hs first start, replacing Tyrone Williams.
(4-1-4-1): Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Mandeville, Oldaker, Whelan, Dobra; Quigley.
Subs: Williams, Akinola, Uchegbulam, Asante, Tshimanga.
Match officials
Referee: Andrew Miller (he was in charge of the 2-1 home to Maidenhead United and the 1-0 home win against Aldershot Town, both this season)
Assistant referee: Adam Nichol
Assistant referee: David Hunt
Fourth official: Gareth Thomas
