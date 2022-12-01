News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Live

FC Halifax Town v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news, predicted line-ups, who the referee is, odds and build-up to National League clash

Chesterfield travel to FC Halifax Town today (12.30pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
4 minutes ago
Halifax v Chesterfield - live updates.
Halifax v Chesterfield - live updates.

The third-placed Spireites are unbeaten in nine and have won all of their last six games.

Meanwhile, the hosts are in the bottom half after making a slow start to the season but have improved in recent weeks.

Hide Ad

These two teams met in the play-off elimination round last season, with the Blues winning away 2-1.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at The Shay and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Halifax v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Key Events

  • Latest score: Halifax 0 v 0 Chesterfield (12.30pm KO)
  • Spireites 3rd; Shaymen 15th
Show new updates
Friday, 02 December, 2022, 14:35

Snubbed!

Chesterfield's FA Cup tie against West Brom snubbed by BBC and ITV for live coverage - full list here

Chesterfield’s FA Cup tie against West Brom has not been selected by the BBC or ITV for live coverage.

Friday, 02 December, 2022, 09:23

Great news

Chesterfield goalkeeper signs new contract after impressing at Spireites

Ross Fitzsimons says he is ‘loving’ his time at Chesterfield after signing an extended contract.

Thursday, 01 December, 2022, 14:51

Let’s hope he is right

Rival boss likens Chesterfield to last season's champions Stockport County

Halifax boss Chris Millington has likened Chesterfield to last season’s National League champions Stockport County.

Thursday, 01 December, 2022, 14:45

Striker’s future latest

'Has to happen' - decision looms over Chesterfield striker Danny Rowe's future

A decision about the future of Chesterfield striker Danny Rowe will be taken in the coming weeks.

Thursday, 01 December, 2022, 13:34

Early team news

Chesterfield injury news on Williams, Banks and Cooper ahead of FC Halifax Town clash

Spireites centre-back Tyrone Williams is available for selection against Halifax this weekend.

Thursday, 01 December, 2022, 13:34

Latest on Loz

Latest on Laurence Maguire as defender plays less than 40 minutes this season

Laurence Maguire has remained ‘professional’ despite playing less than 40 minutes of football this season.

Thursday, 01 December, 2022, 13:34

Good win

'Food for thought' - Chesterfield beat League One team in behind closed doors friendly

Chesterfield beat Burton Albion 2-0 in a behind closed doors friendly earlier this week.

Thursday, 01 December, 2022, 10:47

Liam’s predicted line-up

I’m going for one change with Ash Palmer, who made his debut off the bench against AFC Wimbledon last weekend, to make hs first start, replacing Tyrone Williams.

(4-1-4-1): Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Mandeville, Oldaker, Whelan, Dobra; Quigley.

Subs: Williams, Akinola, Uchegbulam, Asante, Tshimanga.

Thursday, 01 December, 2022, 10:42

Match officials

Referee: Andrew Miller (he was in charge of the 2-1 home to Maidenhead United and the 1-0 home win against Aldershot Town, both this season)

Assistant referee: Adam Nichol

Assistant referee: David Hunt

Fourth official: Gareth Thomas

Thursday, 01 December, 2022, 10:39

Odds

Halifax: 12/5

Draw: 23/10

Chesterfield: 1/1

(Sky Bet)

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
FC Halifax TownSpireitesChesterfieldNational LeagueBlues