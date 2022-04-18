FC Halifax Town v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from big National League clash
Chesterfield travel to promotion rivals Halifax today (5.20pm KO).
The fifth-placed Spireites are four points behind the Shaymen in third so the game could have a big say on the play-off picture come the end of the season.
The Blues have not played for nine days, while Halifax drew 1-1 at Altrincham on Good Friday.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at The Shay and wil bring you everything you need to know before, during and after the game.
Halifax v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Monday, 18 April, 2022, 16:36
- Latest score: Halifax 0 v 0 Chesterfield (5.20pm KO)
- Spireites 5th; Shaymen 3rd
- Loach; Williams, Gunning, Grimes; King, Weston, Kellermann, Whittle; Mandeville; Asante, Denton. Subs: Miller, Oyeleke, McCourt, Whelan, Quigley.
How the hosts line-up
Chesterfield team news confirmed
Chesterfield are unchanged.
Manny Oyeleke and Tom Whelan make the bench.
Loach; Williams, Gunning, Grimes; King, Weston, Kellermann, Whittle; Mandeville; Asante, Denton.
Subs: Miller, Oyeleke, McCourt, Whelan, Quigley.
Kerr, Rowley, Tyson
Fraser Kerr, Joe Rowley and Nathan Tyson are all out early doing some running so that suggests none of them are involved today.
Team news coming up
Liam’s arrived
Halifax boss Pete Wild on Chesterfield:
“They’ve got quality all over the pitch, Cooky’s an excellent manager.
“For him to want to come and manage at this level shows how far the league’s progressed.
“It should be another great game down The Shay, two really good football sides who want to do their best.
“It will be tip and tuck, really tight, physical game. Set-pieces will be massive on Monday, and they’re something we’ll have to defend better than the goal we conceded on Friday.”
Liam’s predicted line-up
Paul Cook doesn’t tend to to make too many changes so I’m going for an unchanged line-up from the 2-1 win at Wealdstone nine days ago.
(3-4-1-2) Loach; Williams, Gunning, Grimes; King, Weston, Kellermann, Whittle; Mandeville; Asante, Denton.
Subs: Maguire, McCourt, Miller, Khan, Quigley.
Early team news
Paul Cook didn’t mention any fresh injury concerns in his pre-match press conference but that of course does not mean there aren’t any.
The big selection dilemma will be whether Manny Oyeleke is deemed ready enough to be part of the matchday squad after missing out last weekend at Wealdstone.
Could we see Danny Rowe? Possibly. He has stepped up his training but this one might come too soon for him.
Nathan Tyson has also been back in training for a couple of weeks.
Luke Croll is a bit further behind Rowe and Tyson in his recovery.
We will have everything confirmed around 4.20pm.
Today’s match officials
Referee: Thomas Kirk
Assistant referee: Williams Davis
Assistant referee: Danny Guest
Fourth official: Kristian Silcock
Match odds
Halifax: 8/5
Draw: 11/5
Chesterfield: 6/4
(Sky Bet)