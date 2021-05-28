LiveFC Halifax Town v Chesterfield LIVE: Spireites can secure National League play-off place with victory at The Shay
So here we go...
After eight months and 41 matches the National League play-off race comes down to the final day.
Chesterfield know a win against Halifax today (12.30pm KO) will guarantee them a place in the play-offs and a shot at promotion to League Two.
The Spireites have their fate in their own hands but today’s opponents Halifax, Eastleigh and Bromley are ready to pounce if they slip up.
Liam Norcliffe is at The Shay and will have all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Halifax v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES:
- Halifax v Chesterfield (12.30pm KO)
- Spireites will secure play-off place with win
- Halifax need victory and other results to go their way for top seven finish
- Eastleigh and Bromley also in play-off race
Liam’s pre-match thoughts
It’s the biggest game since....last Saturday!
Here we go, then. Win and Chesterfield will be in the play-offs no matter what happens elsewhere. A draw could be enough but it would depends on other results. A defeat will mean the dream is over.
It’s likely to be tense with plenty of twists and turns but at least the Blues know they have their own fate in their hands.
I firmly believe that if Chesterfield play like they did against Dagenham last Saturday they will win but they will need to be more ruthless in front of goal.
The Shaymen will have their own fans in the stadium so you would expect them to start fast. If the Spireites can ride the first 20-25 minutes out and quieten the crowd then they have got every chance of getting the result they desire.
Halifax are likely to let Chesterfield have the ball at the back, but press once they make that first pass into midfield. If James Rowe’s men can break through the press and get the likes of Joel Taylor and George Carline in advanced positions, then that could an area where they get some joy.
My score prediction is a 2-1 away win.
COYB!
Match odds
Halifax: 6/4
Chesterfield: 6/4
(Sky Bet)
Form guide
Chesterfield: LWWDW
Halifax: LWLLW
Insight on the Shaymen
FINAL DAY SHOWDOWN: Halifax journalist provides lowdown on Chesterfield's next opponents
After eight months and 41 matches the National League play-off places are still undecided and the Spireites and the Shaymen will battle it out on the final day of the season to potentially grab one of those spots.
Injury news
James Rowe has said that both Gavin Gunning and Curtis Weston are ready to play today.
They’ve rested up for the first part of the week but joined in training in the last couple of days.
Everything you need to know
SUPER SATURDAY: Final day permutations as National League play-off race goes to wire
The race to secure a place in the National League play-offs will involve five teams, including Chesterfield, on the final day of the season this Saturday.
Liam’s predicted line-up
Liam Norcliffe's predicted Chesterfield starting line-up for final day showdown against Halifax
The Spireites can secure a place in the National League play-offs with a win against Halifax on Saturday.
The gaffer wants four wins and promotion
Rowe: Reaching play-offs is 'not an achievement' and why he thinks Halifax are under 'major pressure'
Securing a place in the play-offs is ‘not an achievement’ because it is all about promotion, insists Spireites manager James Rowe.
‘It’s not Anfield’
'We are not going to Anfield, we are going to The Shay' - Rowe responds to Wild's comments & injury latest
James Rowe says Chesterfield have to ‘cut the emotion’ out of the game when they travel to Halifax on Saturday with a play-off place on the line.
‘Make it intimidating’
'Lets see if Chesterfield can cope' - Halifax boss wants fans to make atmosphere 'intimidating' for Spireites
Shaymen boss Pete Wild has called on Halifax fans to make it ‘intimidating’ and ‘nerve-wracking’ for Chesterfield on Saturday.
It’s the big one!
Good morning everyone and welcome to our live matchday blog as Chesterfield take on Halifax knowing a win will secure them a place in the play-offs.
Our man Liam Norcliffe is at The Shay and will have all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
COYB!