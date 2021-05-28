It’s the biggest game since....last Saturday!

Here we go, then. Win and Chesterfield will be in the play-offs no matter what happens elsewhere. A draw could be enough but it would depends on other results. A defeat will mean the dream is over.

It’s likely to be tense with plenty of twists and turns but at least the Blues know they have their own fate in their hands.

I firmly believe that if Chesterfield play like they did against Dagenham last Saturday they will win but they will need to be more ruthless in front of goal.

The Shaymen will have their own fans in the stadium so you would expect them to start fast. If the Spireites can ride the first 20-25 minutes out and quieten the crowd then they have got every chance of getting the result they desire.

Halifax are likely to let Chesterfield have the ball at the back, but press once they make that first pass into midfield. If James Rowe’s men can break through the press and get the likes of Joel Taylor and George Carline in advanced positions, then that could an area where they get some joy.

My score prediction is a 2-1 away win.