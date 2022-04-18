Paul Cook didn’t mention any fresh injury concerns in his pre-match press conference but that of course does not mean there aren’t any.

The big selection dilemma will be whether Manny Oyeleke is deemed ready enough to be part of the matchday squad after missing out last weekend at Wealdstone.

Could we see Danny Rowe? Possibly. He has stepped up his training but this one might come too soon for him.

Nathan Tyson has also been back in training for a couple of weeks.

Luke Croll is a bit further behind Rowe and Tyson in his recovery.