FC Halifax Town manager reveals what their game plan was against Chesterfield

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild said they were able to stop Chesterfield scoring by “going to war” with them.

The Spireites lost 1-0 with Jack Redshaw scoring the winner from the penalty spot.

“I thought we were the better side today,” Wild said.

“We’ve had a change of shape and we threw it on them at 1pm.

“We had to address our problems which was conceding too many goals and not creating enough chances.”

Wild added: “We knew what Fondop would bring, we knew what Denton would bring, so we just went to war with them.

“We didn’t give them an inch, squeezed them high and put two players in front of them (Fondop and Denton) so that when things did drop off we could back tackle.

“I had a change of shape and a lot of my thought process was around stopping Fondop and runners behind like Gevaro who is a threat given space and time.”