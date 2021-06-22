Fans back to watch Darley Dale two-wheel thrills

Owen Monaghan action by Tony Else Photography.

Nottingham’s Tom Fisher took four victories on the day, one of those in the CB500/Suzuki Bandit class, leading 2019 champion, Mark Brailsford (Chesterfield) across the line on the opening lap of the first race, by just over one second. The second race saw Fisher and Gary Cutts first and second from the opening lap and again Brailsford had to fend off Clements for the third spot, this time the pair separated by just 0.36 seconds.

Wigan's Josh Daley won three races including the combined Open Solo & Pre-Injection Open races, the first a start to finish victory over Ash Stone (Matlock), with a 7.4 second advantage at the flag.

The second race was a much closer affair although Daley was still able to stretch out a 4.4 second advantage at the flag over Ward in second. Stone was holding onto third until lap six of eight when Poole found a way through and finished 1.5secs ahead at the flag.

The Classic & Forgotten Era races were dominated by Dean Culley (Benthall) who took a start to finish victory in the first race with David Bradley (Matlock) finishing seven seconds behind, both on ‘Up to 1300cc’ machines. Graham Oakley (Chesterfield) finished seventh overall but took the 250cc Class honours.