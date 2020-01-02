Familiar face returns to the Chesterfield managerial hotseat . . . for now

The man tasked with taking charge of Chesterfield’s home game with Sutton United on Saturday is no stranger to Spireites supporters.

John Pemberton left his role as academy coach at the Proact to take over as boss of National League South side Kidderminster Harriers in May last year.

But it was a move which turned sour for the 55-year-old former Sheffield United and Leeds United defender when he resigned as manager in November after a poor start to the season.

Now he is back in temporary charge of the Spireites for a second time having had a short spell at the helm when Martin Allen was sacked in December 2018.

Speaking when he left the club last year, Pemberton said: “I hope that I will be welcomed back in the future should my situation change and wish the best of luck to the club for the new season.”

As well as his previous spell at the club and short stint in charge at Kidderminster, Pemberton has enjoyed a successful career as a coach at academy level.

He guided the Blades’ academy side – featuring England defender Harry Maguire – to the Youth FA Cup final against Manchester United in 2011.

Pemberton is also remembered fondly at Nottingham Forest where he led the reserve team to the Central League title in the 2007–08 season and, as caretaker manager following the sacking of Colin Calderwood, steered the Reds to a 3-0 FA Cup win at Manchester City in 2009.

The Oldham-born man has also held senior roles at Bristol City, Crystal Palace and Northampton Town.