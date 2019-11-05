FA Youth Cup heartache for Chesterfield as Burton Albion prevail

Chesterfield’s youngsters bowed out of the FA Youth Cup on Monday night as they were beaten 2-1 by Burton Albion at the Proact Stadium.

Burton enjoyed the greater share of possession early on with Tom Hewlett going close, firing just wide.

Brandon Bradbury had Chesterfield’s first effort of the match, sending a long-range strike narrowly wide.

Matt Fuertado put the Spireites ahead in the 17th minute, finding the net with a deflected effort.

But Hewlett levelled just a minute later after being put through the middle and slotting past Dylan Wharton.

Hewlett had a shot kept out and Wharton then made a good save to keep out a firmly struck effort from Yewo Nyirenda, before Burton’s Jack Holmes had a low shot deflected wide.

The visitors took the lead two minutes before the break when Emmanuel Shittu’s ball in from the right found Nyirenda, who fired into the net.

Wharton had to be alert early in the second half to deny Holmes after Tyo Carter slipped a clever free-kick through to him.

Fuertado put a shot on target but it was straight at Teddy Sharman-Lowe who made a comfortable save.

Samuel Geeves then saw his effort deflected wide and Javanne Smith also had a shot blocked as the Spireites searched for an equaliser.

Callum Brooks fired over in stoppage time while at the other end, Holmes put a low drive just wide as the Brewers eventually held on.