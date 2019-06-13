Ex Spireite joining National League side has 'friends for life' at the Proact and predicts good times for Chesterfield under John Sheridan

A recently departed Spireite has found new employment, with one of Chesterfield's promotion rivals.

Left-back George Smith has joined Town's fellow National League side Harrogate Town.

The 22-year-old, who made just 10 league appearances after signing during the Jack Lester tenure in January 2018, is delighted to get his immediate future settled.

He's got something to prove in the yellow and black of Harrogate.

Smith tweeted: "Absolutely over the moon to sign for Harrogate Town, can’t wait for the season to start, get back to enjoying football again.

"And my time to prove some people wrong."

The defender was sent out on loan twice last season by the Spireites, first to Dover and then Boston United, where he had a successful spell.

In another tweet he expressed his gratitude to Chesterfield and paid tribute to the club's fanbase for their unwavering support.

And he expects Town to improve under boss John Sheridan.

"Just want to say thanks to ChesterfieldFC for my time there. All the staff, the players.

"I’ve met friends for life.

"Thank you fans you were amazing, paying your hard earned money through the tough times but I’m sure the good times will be back soon under Sheridan!"

Smith signed for Chesterfield from Northampton Town for an undisclosed fee.