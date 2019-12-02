Ex-Premier League boss Danny Wilson takes charge of Buxton for visit of Mickleover Sports

Former Premier League manager Danny Wilson made a return to the dugout on Saturday, as he took charge of Buxton FC for the visit of Mickleover Sports.

Following the departure of Paul Phillips from Silverlands, the Bucks – without a manager – turned to the former Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Chesterfield boss Wilson to take the reins.

Wilson, who was a special guest at the club over the summer, took charge of a competitive game for the first time since January 2017 when he left the Spireites – his hometown club, then in League One.

But his presence on the sidelines couldn’t change the Bucks’ fortunes of late as they were beaten 1-0 at home to Mickleover Sports, in front of 335 spectators at Silverlands. Stuart Beavon scoring the game’s only goal after eight minutes.

It leaves Buxton third-from-bottom in the BetVictor NPL Premier Division ahead of the visit of Lancaster City on Saturday (7th December).