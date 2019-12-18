Ex-Chesterfield player signs for National League club

Former Spireite Andy Kellett has signed for a National League club.

The left-sided player has linked up with AFC Fylde on a “short-term basis.”

He joined Chesterfield from Wigan Athletic on a season loan in 2017/18 under then manager Gary Caldwell.

The 26-year-old made a total of 41 appearances, scoring four goals and creating six.

When his loan deal at Chesterfield finished Kellett joined Notts County in July 2018 on a free transfer after leaving Wigan.

But he had his contract terminted by The Magpies last summer after the club and player came to an agreement.

He was a regular under former County managers Kevin Nolan and Harry Kewell but was injured during last pre-season and current boss Neal Ardley decided to let him go.

Meanwhile, Bromley’s Chris Bush has been handed a retrospective three-match ban following an incident against Chesterfield earlier this month.