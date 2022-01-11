Joe Ironside tussles with Kieran Trippier at St James' Park.

Ironside played over 30 games for Alfreton in the 2015-16 season having joined from Sheffield United. He left Alfreton to join Nuneaton Borough and then progressed up the leagues with Kidderminster Harriers and Macclesfield Town before landing at Cambridge.

And, having caused arguably the shock of the round against a club recently taken over by billionaire owners, he couldn’t hide his delight after netting the famous goal on Saturday.

He said: “I got a message off Alan Shearer so that was a nice touch.

“That was class. Dion Dublin, the commentator, set it up - I appreciate that from both of them.

"I wasn’t expecting that on Monday morning. Fair play - I really appreciated it, and thanks to him and Dion for getting it sorted.

“It panned out how I dreamed about it the night before.

“I am proud of every single one of us. I have got to play there and it is stuff I dreamed of. Alan Shearer was my hero, I grew up idolising him – now I have scored the winner at St James’ Park.”

On his close range winner, Ironside added: “It doesn’t matter how they go in; it could have been that or a worldie, I don’t care.

"We have all dug in together and it is a momentous day for the football club.”