Everything you need to know about Chesterfield's next opponents FC Halifax Town

Chesterfield make the short trip to The Shay to take on FC Halifax Town on Saturday.

Pete Wild's men have fallen out of the play-off positions and down to 10th after no wins in their last seven league games.

We asked Tom Scargill, who covers The Shaymen for the Halifax Courier, to give us the lowdown on what to expect...

The form guide doesn't look great for Halifax, what explanation can you offer for their recent run of results?

The form of the team doesn't look good however you look at it. Two wins from 13 is poor form in anyone's book. Delve a little deeper and there are some good results and performances in there, such as the draw at Harrogate and the win over Wrexham, but Town aren't playing anywhere near as well as they were in the first two months of the season. Some players are out of form, injuries haven't helped, and confidence has probably taken a knock.

How are Halifax fans feeling about their season so far?

FC Halifax Town manager Pete Wild.

I think overall they are delighted with where the club is in the league, but they are concerned by the team's form at the moment and want to see it turned around before they lose any more ground on the pacesetters. Town gave themselves a brilliant foundation on which to build their season, and the fans don't want to see that wasted by gradually slipping down the table like they have in the last two seasons.

What's manager Pete Wild had to say about their poor form?

He's been very honest over the last few weeks and said performances haven't been good enough after certain games. But he has also defended his side when he has felt they have played well and not got the results their performances have merited. He has said himself he is a glass-half-full person so isn't getting too downhearted about the form and is focusing on the next game and trying to get back to winning ways.

Have The Shaymen given up hope of catching leaders Barrow?

I wouldn't say so. I think there is plenty of realism and pragmatism at the club in that they know it's a tough league, they know they don't have the biggest budget and they know that they are probably where they deserve to be overall at this stage of the season. But they would probably add that the league has been so unpredictable this season, with everyone beating everyone at some stage, that you just can't tell what is going to happen next and there's no one team running away with the league this year by the look of it.

Are any of Halifax's players in form at the moment despite the results?

The absence of Jack Redshaw due to a stomach bug against Notts County was particularly frustrating given he had scored twice against Wrexham in the previous game. When he recovers, he will in all likelihood be straight back in the side as he is a big threat going forward and offers the team something different. Cameron King and Liam McAlinden were both key players for Town during their impressive early season form, but they have both been subdued in recent weeks, which has coincided with the form of the team dropping off.

Any extra news/quirky stories coming out of the club recently?

Winger Jamie Allen made his international debut for Montserrat last month. He qualifies for the country through his grandma, although he has never been there himself.