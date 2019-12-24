Everything you need to know about Chesterfield's Boxing Day opponents Solihull Moors

Chesterfield will be aiming to achieve back-to-back wins in the National League for just the second time this season when they face Solihull Moors at the Proact on Boxing Day.

The Spireites have only won consecutive games once this season, which came in October when Town followed up a win at Fylde with all three points at Wrexham.

The visitors to north Derbyshire on Thursday are fifth in the league and in strong form.

Let’s take a look at what The Blues will be up against…

What kind of season are Solihull Moors having?

After losing in the play-off semi-finals to AFC Fylde last campaign, they are curently positioned fifth with 12 wins, four draws and eight defeats from their 24 matches.

They are seven points behind leaders Barrow and two ahead of FC Halifax Town in eighth.

What’s their form like?

After winning five out of six in all competitions in November they have not won any of their last three. Solihull threw away a three-goal lead to lose to Rotherham United in the FA Cup and then lost 2-0 at Wrexham and drew 2-2 against Darlington in the FA Trophy.

What happened last time they played?

Their home game against Barrow on Saturday was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Who is their manager?

Former Wolves, Southampton, Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City and England goalkeeper Tim Flowers.

Flowers, 52, made 341 appearances as a player and won the Premier League title with Rovers in 1995.

Who are their top scorers?

Paul McCallum has nine, while Jamey Osborne and Jimmy Ball have eight.

What about defensively?

They are excellent, conceding just 25 goals this season which is the best record in the league.

But they have only scored one more goal than Chesterfield with 37.

What’s Chesterfield’s record against Solihull?

The Spireites were thrashed 4-0 at home on Boxing Day which resulted in Martin Allen being sacked. The two sides drew 2-2 in the return fixture last New Year’s Day.

Are they still in the FA Trophy?

Yes, they will play Harrogate Town in the second round of the Buildbase FA Trophy if they can beat Darlington in the first round replay.