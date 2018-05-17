England to face the Dutch at the Proact

England are through to the semi-finals of the U17 European Championships and will play Holland at Chesterfield’s Proact Stadium on Thursday night (17th)

All tickets for the match on Thursday evening are just £1, with the match kicking off at 7pm.

England beat Norway 2-0 in the quarter-finals at Burton to reach the last four of the competition.

Goals from Bobby Duncan and Xavier Amaechi secured the win for the young lions, with over 5,000 England fans coming out to support the youngsters.

Holland beat the Republic of Ireland on penalties at the Proact on Monday night to progress through.

UEFA and The Football Association have made all tickets for the semi-final just £1 for all and have encouraged all fans to come out and support the young lions as they aim to reach the final at Rotherham on Sunday.

With the tournament already being a major success, with combined attendances reaching over 40,000 so far, The FA have been working alongside local schools to engage children in the area.

England head coach Steve Cooper said: “I know the people who have been managing the tournament have wanted it to be affordable for families and children, and that has definitely been reflected in the crowds we’ve got for England matches.

“We had a fantastic turnout at our opening group game at Chesterfield. It was a brilliant atmosphere and we’re really grateful for the support.

“Chesterfield is a great venue and we’re really looking forward to playing there again on Thursday. Hopefully we can get another strong attendance for the semi-final.”

Tickets are on sale via the FA’s website or at the Chesterfield FC ticket office including on the day of the game.

England have already played at the Proact, their opening game against Israel resulting in a 2-1 win.