England sweat on Millie Bright fitness after awkward fall in Lionesses’ 2019 Women’s World Cup win over Scotland

Millie Bright was forced off with an injury during England’s opening 2019 Women’s World Cup match against Scotland.

The Killamarsh-born defender fell awkwardly on her shoulder early in the second half after a collision with Scottish forward and Chelsea team-mate Erin Cuthbert.

NICE, FRANCE - JUNE 09: Millie Bright of England receives medical attention during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group D match between England and Scotland at Stade de Nice on June 09, 2019 in Nice, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Bright was replaced by Abbie McManus on 51 minutes with the Lionesses leading their opening Group D match 2-0 thanks to goals from Nikita Parris and Ellen White.

It was a clear setback for Phil Neville’s England whose sluggish second half display saw an improved Scotland score through Claire Emslie, as it finished 2-1.

Following the match Neville, who was displeased with his side’s second half performance, confirmed Bright was being assessed by England’s medical team.

England will be hoping Bright recovers in time to face Argentina on Friday (8pm kick off, BST) in Le Havre, in the Lionesses’ second game of the tournament.