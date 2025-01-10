2 . League One sides want Clucas

Charlton Athletic and Lincoln City are all said to be eyeing up a January move for former Hull City and Swansea City midfielder Sam Clucas (Football Insider). The 34-year-old has 66 Premier League appearances on his CV from his time with the Tigers and Swans, as well as a previous lengthy spell with Stoke City, but is now plying his trade for Oldham Athletic in the National League. Photo: Getty Images