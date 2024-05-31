EFL Latest: Get the latest news on done deals, transfer rumours and plenty more from around League One and Two throughout the day
New kits are being launched, friendlies are being announced and the excitement is building.
Here we bring you the latest news from across League One and Two for Friday May 31.
EFL Latest: News from across League One and Two
No go for Charlton
Talk that Charlton Athletic are interested in Arsenal winger Charles Sagoe is wide of the mark, according to the South London Press.
Sagoe is a product of the Gunners academy system and last season he made his senior team debut for Arsenal against Brentford in the EFL Cup.
The 19-year-old winger joined Swansea City in the second half of last season on loan but failed to make his mark.
Rams youngster catching the eye
Derby County striker Dajaune Brown is attracting early interest from a number of League Two clubs, as per Derbyshire Live.
After impressive form in the academy ranks, the teenager headed on loan to Gateshead in the winter and managed to prove himself on the senior stage too. Brown notched 10 goals in 20 games for the Heed as they made it to the play-off final and the FA Trophy final.
Exeter man catching the eye
Exeter City defender Zak Jules is on the radar of Championship and League One clubs, according to reporter Pete O’Rourke on X.
Jules, 27, sees his contract expire at the end of May and is yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal. He is said to be interesting some unnamed League One sides.
Barrow close in on new boss
Barrow have agreed a deal to appoint Stephen Clemence as their new manager following his recent exit from Gillingham, according to reporter Pete O’Rourke on X.
Barrow cut ties with Pete Wild following the end of the 2023/24 campaign as they missed out on the play-offs. They finished the past season in 8th position and were a point off the top seven in the end.
Heading north?
St Johnstone have agreed a deal to sign striker Port Vale striker Uche Ikpeazu, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 30.05.24, 11.42).
Ikpeazu, 29, sees his contract at Vale Park expire at the end of next month and he is due to become a free agent as things stand. He appears set to head out the exit door now for a new challenge this summer.
But this is a done deal for Wycombe
Garath McCleary has signed a new deal with the Chairboys
A target for Wycombe?
Free agent midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson is in advanced talks over a move to League One's Wycombe Wanderers, FootballTransfers understands.
The 25-year-old is available on a free transfer after leaving Sheffield Wednesday following the expiry of the contract he signed in 2022.
A message from the owner
Jamie Pilley, Fleetwood's new owner
"While on the pitch last year was hugely disappointing as a supporter, the way the Club staff and supporters pulled together in adversity is something which everyone involved should be very proud of.
"Fleetwood Town is in my blood and my aim is now to work as hard as I possibly can to continue the progress the Club has made in the last 20 years.
A new chapter at Fleetwood
Fleetwood Town’s new owner
Here's the current vibe at Bolton
Chief executive Neil Hart
“We have been out to other clubs who have given us feedback, supporters have enjoyed and embraced it. I will be very clear, this is not a commercial gain for the football club, in fact it is a cost because we have got to install rail seating.
“We have looked at Shrewsbury Town, Lincoln City, I was at the Manchester derby a few weeks ago as well and I felt it really added to the atmosphere. I think that the Toughsheet is perfect for it, and we should be trying to do it as a collective.”
