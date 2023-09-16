Ebbsfleet United v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know so stay tuned.
Ebbsfleet United 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Chesterfield team news confirmed
Chesterfield are unchanged from the 3-1 win against Dagenham and Redbridge last weekend.
Harley Curtis is included in the squad for the first time this season. Darren Oldaker drops out.
Looks like Liam Mandeville is playing right-back again.
Line-up: Tyrer; Mandeville, Williams, Grimes, Freckleton; Jones, Naylor; Jacobs, Dobra, Colclough; Grigg.
Subs: Palmer, Banks, Berry, Curtis, Quigley.
Haydn Hollis
The former Spireites defender is having a long chat with kitman Jason pitchside.
Hollis spent three years at Town, making more than 80 appearances, but his time at the club was ruined by two serious injuries.
Nice and sunny!
Great news!
Ryan Colclough has extended his stay at Chesterfield until summer 2015.
He has been in superb form this season, scoring five goals and grabbing two assists.
Danny Webb on facing Ebbsfleet
“They are a strong team, strong outfit. They obviously cruised to promotion last season. This season they’ve played eight, won four and lost four.
“It’s a decent record; it’s nearly two points a game. They’re scoring nearly two goals a game, so they are doing well.
“They’ve got a lad up front, Dominic Poleon, who missed the Wealdstone game. He’s been around but still knows where the back of the net is.
“If the season was to stop now, we’d be in the play-offs and so would they. On paper, there is not a massive difference.”
Spireites injury news
Bailey Clements (thigh) is available for selection after missing the first games of the season.
But Ryheem Sheckleford (hamstring) is still a couple of weeks away.
Our Spireites predicted line-up
Tyrer; King, Williams, Grimes, Freckleton; Jones, Naylor; Mandeville, Jacobs, Colclough; Grigg.
Subs: Palmer, Banks, Dobra, Berry, Quigley.
Ebbsfleet boss
German Dennis Kutrieb, 43, is the Ebbsfleet manager.
He led them to the National League South title last season and won the manager of the year award.
On home soil
The Fleet have so far lost 2-1 against Solihull Moors, but they beaten Aldershot Town 2-0, Kidderminster Harriers, 3-0 and York City 4-1.
Dangerman
Ebbsfleet striker, Dominic Poleon, 30, is the league’s top scorer with seven goals in six matches.
He has EFL experience with the likes of Leeds United, Bradford City and Oldham Athletic.