Ebbsfleet United v Chesterfield LIVE: Odds, referee and build-up to kick-off in National League
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know so stay tuned.
Ebbsfleet United 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Great news!
Ryan Colclough has extended his stay at Chesterfield until summer 2015.
He has been in superb form this season, scoring five goals and grabbing two assists.
Danny Webb on facing Ebbsfleet
“They are a strong team, strong outfit. They obviously cruised to promotion last season. This season they’ve played eight, won four and lost four.
“It’s a decent record; it’s nearly two points a game. They’re scoring nearly two goals a game, so they are doing well.
“They’ve got a lad up front, Dominic Poleon, who missed the Wealdstone game. He’s been around but still knows where the back of the net is.
“If the season was to stop now, we’d be in the play-offs and so would they. On paper, there is not a massive difference.”
Spireites injury news
Bailey Clements (thigh) is available for selection after missing the first games of the season.
But Ryheem Sheckleford (hamstring) is still a couple of weeks away.
Our Spireites predicted line-up
Tyrer; King, Williams, Grimes, Freckleton; Jones, Naylor; Mandeville, Jacobs, Colclough; Grigg.
Subs: Palmer, Banks, Dobra, Berry, Quigley.
Ebbsfleet boss
German Dennis Kutrieb, 43, is the Ebbsfleet manager.
He led them to the National League South title last season and won the manager of the year award.
On home soil
The Fleet have so far lost 2-1 against Solihull Moors, but they beaten Aldershot Town 2-0, Kidderminster Harriers, 3-0 and York City 4-1.
Dangerman
Ebbsfleet striker, Dominic Poleon, 30, is the league’s top scorer with seven goals in six matches.
He has EFL experience with the likes of Leeds United, Bradford City and Oldham Athletic.
Form guide
Ebbsfleet: LWLWL
Chesterfield: DLWWW
Match officials
Referee: Paul Johnson
Assistant referee: Conall Bartlett
Assistant referee: Michael Hayden
Fourth official: David Spain
Ebbsfleet: 12/5
Draw: 11/4
Chesterfield: 17/20
(Sky Bet)