Eastleigh v Chesterfield LIVE: Hosts take lead just before half-time in National League clash
The Spireites take on Eastleigh at the Silverlake Stadium today (3pm KO).
Paul Cook’s men are third in the table and are just three points off the top despite losing their last two games.
Eastleigh are 14th and are unbeaten at home.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Eastleigh v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
- Latest score: Eastleigh 1 v 0 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Eastleigh 14th; Spireites 3rd
- SIX changes for Chesterfield - Fitzsimons, Cook, Akinola, Cooper, Asante and Tshimanga all start
- Covolan, Clarke and Miller all injured
- (Spireites XI 4-2-3-1) Fitzsimons; King, Cook, Grimes, Horton; Banks, Akinola; Mandeville, Asante, Cooper; Tshimanga. Subs: Williams, Clements, Jones, Uchegbulam, Quigley.
HT: Eastleigh 1 v 0 Chesterfield
Cisse’s finish has the hosts in front. Grimes angry the free-kick went against him in the first place.
The Spireites have had chances.
Cook and Akinola excellent.
Goal for Eastleigh: 1-0
Cisse finishes from close-range after a deep free-kick. Grimes not happy that was given against him. Awful time to concede.
Two minutes added
0-0.
Good defending from Cook
The debutant makes a vital block to get Grimes out of jail after he misjudged a header.
Cook has been excellent.
Big chance for Town
Banks plays a lovely ball down the right channel to set Tshimanga free. He then squares the ball across the box but Cooper could not guide it in and it goes wide. Good chance.
Eastleigh hit the crossbar.
Abrahams pounces on a poor back-header from Banks, but Cook gets back and makes a great block.
From the resulting corner, Carter crashes a header against the crossbar. Phew.
So close!
Mandeville is denied at the far post by McDonnell after wonderful wing play by Cooper. The Spireites fans thought that was in.
Banks free-kick
From absolutely miles out is on target but McDonnell deals with it.
Chance for Tshimanga
The striker gets the wrong side of his marker in the box, he edges his body between ball and man, gets a shot off but keeper McDonnell blocks.
0-0 after 14 minutes.
Good save by Fitzsimons
To get down low to his right to save a low, powerful shot from Abrahams after the striker got in behind Grimes.