Eastleigh v Chesterfield LIVE: Early team news, Spireites predicted line-up and build-up to kick-off

Just another week in the modern history of Chesterfield FC, then.

It is quite hard to believe how things have unravelled in the last few days and I’m sure many of you are still in shock.

But for 90 minutes at least the players have got to forget about what has happened and try and get back on track after no wins in their last two.

Neither side will have a permanent manager on the touchline today which is a very strange situation and so who knows how that is going to impact the game.

Eastleigh have a much better squad than their league position of 14th suggests, although they have just lost striker Ben House to League One Lincoln City for an undisclosed fee which is a blow for the hosts.

The Spitfires have the seventh best home record in the league (W7 D3 L2) which is better than Chesterfield’s so that shows they are no pushovers.

There was not much between the two teams in the reverse fixture, Kabongo Tshimanga’s strike was the difference in a very tight and scrappy encounter and I think it will be another close scoreline.