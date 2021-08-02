Eastleigh sell talented full-back to Championship club and Grimsby Town and Southend United make new additions - National League transfers
Here is a round-up of the latest National League transfers:
Eastleigh
Have sold highly-rated full-back Joe Tomlinson, 21, to newly-promoted Championship side Peterborough United
Tomlinson, who has signed a three-year contract, scored 12 goals last season, nine of those penalties, and claimed four assists.
He also won the young player of the year and player of the year during his time at the Spitfires.
FC Halifax Town
The Shaymen have signed midfielder Matt Warburton, 29, following his release by League Two Northampton Town.
Warburton’s previous clubs include Curzon Ashton, Salford City and Stockport County.
Grimsby Town
Former Melbourne Victory goalkeeper Max Crocombe has penned an initial one-year deal at the club.
The 27-year-old New Zealander started his career at Oxford United and has also had loan spells at Nuneaton Town, Barnet and Southport.
He helped Salford City win the National League North title and promotion to the Football League.
Meanwhile, the Mariners have also signed left-back Sebastian Revan from Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season.
Southend United
The Shrimps have snapped up striker Sam Dalby, 21, following his release by Watford.
The striker started his career at Leyton Orient before signing for Leeds United after impressing in the Whites’ under-23s.
A move to Wafford followed for an undisclosed fee, scoring 15 goals in 19 games for their under-23 team.
Dalby had loan spells at Stockport County and Woking last season.
Dover Athletic
The Whites have made a double swoop for Gillingham Henry Woods on loan until January 1 and former Colchester United centre-back Danny Collinge, 23, after a successful trial.