Eastleigh manager Ben Strevens.

The Spireites edged a close game 1-0 thanks to Kabongo Tshimanga’s 11th goal of the season.

It was a match of few chances with neither goalkeeper having much to do.

"I am frustrated tonight because I felt like we were good value for at least a point tonight but unfortunately we have not got it,” Strevens said.

“We gifted them a goal in the first-half.

"They probably had more territory, more possession in the first-half.

"I am just frustrated with the goal we gave away because it was within our control.

"There are loads of positives to take, if they are second in the league then we have got to believe in ourselves that we can climb up this table and I believe we can.

"It is just frustrating because if they had scored an unbelievable team goal or if they were better than us for the whole 90 minutes then it is easier for you to take. I feel really frustrated right now because I do not think they were better than us but ultimately they are second in the league because they got the three points tonight.

"It is a hard one to take tonight."

Strevens expects Chesterfield to be challenging for promotion and highlighted the difference in atmosphere compared to previous visits to the Technique.

He added: "Football is football and the geezer that scored for them, Tshimanga, cost £265,000 or £250,000 or whatever. He has scored 11 goals so right now it is looking like money well spent. That is what we are competing against and that is not making an excuse.

"Credit to them, they are second in the league and I imagine they will be there or thereabouts come the end of the season with the squad they have got, with the players they have got coming back fit.