Easteigh v Chesterfield LIVE: Injury news, who the referee is, betting odds and build-up
The Spireites take on Eastleigh at the Silverlake Stadium today (3pm KO).
Paul Cook’s men are third in the table and are just three points off the top despite losing their last two games.
Eastleigh are 14th and are unbeaten at home.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
- Latest score: Eastleigh 0 v 0 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Eastleigh 14th; Spireites 3rd
Referee: Lewis Smith (he was in charge of the 2-0 win at Oldham recently. He sent off Curtis Weston last season against Solihull Moors in the 3-2 home defeat)
Assistant referee: Andrew Hickman
Assistant referee: Russell Jones
Fourth official: Thomas Copping
Form guide
Chesterfield: WDWLL
Eastleigh: DLWDD
Predicted line-up
Chesterfield take on Eastleigh on Saturday at the Silverlake Stadium.
Transfers latest
Chesterfield need to ‘improve’ the players they have got rather than ‘continuously’ sign new ones, says boss Paul Cook.
Has he got a point?
Paul Cook believes football fans have ‘changed’ over the years.
It is a worry
Paul Cook is keen for his players to learn from their mistakes after admitting they look ‘susceptible’ from counter-attacks.
Early team news
Chesterfield have got some injury concerns for Saturday’s trip Eastleigh.
Town are on the box!
Chesterfield’s FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie against Anstey Nomads has been selected for TV coverage.
Can’t beat a bit of retro!
