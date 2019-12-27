"Draw was scant reward," says Solihull Moors manager Tim Flowers after late leveller against Chesterfield

Solihull Moors manager Tim Flowers believes a point was the least they deserved after a 2-2 draw against Chesterfield.

Mike Fondop scored after just 12 seconds and then Jack Mckay doubled the lead for Town on 17 minutes.

James Ball got the visitors back in the game just before the break and then Danny Wright headed an equaliser in the fifth minute of stoppage time in the second-half.

On the game, Flowers said: “A start from hell, obviously.

“To concede in an embarrassing manner really, we lose a straight ball, a punt from the back, don’t get on the little ricochet on the edge of the box and he (Fondop) takes a swing and it goes in the far corner.

“Then we have a period of play where we are on the front foot a little bit. We get some possession and territory around their box, couple of chances.

“They break away, we are woefully out of position and McKay finishes and it is a start from hell.

“From that minute on I thought we completely and utterly bossed the game.

“The only thing that Chesterfield had was a counter attack.

"We had to get the next goal and we did and then second-half was total and utter one-way traffic.

“I don’t think there’s anyone in the whole ground who could deny we deserved something out of the game.

“I think for all our possession and whatever maybe 2-2 was scant reward for us but when you defend like that for the first 20 minutes a point is a good result.”