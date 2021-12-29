FC Halifax Town manager Pete Wild.

The Shaymen were the better side in the first-half and took the lead on 18 minutes when Matty Warburton struck from the edge of the area.

But the Spireites improved after the break and equalised with five minutes remaining when Jack Clarke pounced from close-range.

The result keeps Chesterfield top of the league and ahead of Halifax on goal difference.

“I thought it was a game of two halves, I thought we shaded the first-half in terms of our play, and they looked pretty nervy as you would do with a big crowd,” Wild told the Halifax Courier.

"I thought we shaded the first-half in terms of our opportunities and chances, but certainly second-half we had to bed in, we had to be resilient, defend our own box really well, and for large parts we did.

"But on the balance of play, fair result.

"I just thought the lads, and everybody, should be so proud of them today and how they've acquitted themselves.

"Eight and a half thousand screaming at them, and they've acquitted themselves excellently well, and played some good football.

"It's a good point, any point on the road's a good point if you draw away and win at home.

"We've come to the league leaders who are turning everybody over, and more than matched them for large parts of the game, so we should be dead pleased, and I am dead pleased.”

He added: "There's a reason why both teams are up there, because they're two good teams.

“Unfortunately there were one too many balls in the box.

"You're always going to get a chance and they've taken their chance, fair play to them, they're a very good team and I really enjoyed the game, really enjoyed the atmosphere, and what an advert for this league."

Referee Garreth Rhodes awarded Chesterfield a penalty in the second-half but then overturned his own decision.

"Apparently their number 12, Tyrone Williams, handballed it and the ref's thought it was our lad, and the linesman's told him it was their lad," Wild said.