Double delight for England’s walking footballers at inaugural European Nations Cup in Chesterfield

Chesterfield’s Proact Stadium witnessed England internationals raise two European trophies on Sunday.

Both the over-50s and over-60s walking football teams won their respective finals in the inaugural FIWFA European Nations Cup.

The tournament saw the continent’s three best nations - England, Italy and Wales - compete to be crowned the first European champions.

And it was England who triumphed in both age categories in Chesterfield - the home of walking football.

The O50s beat Italy 4-1 in their final and the O60s ran out 3-1 winners against the same country to make it a double winning day.