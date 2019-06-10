Double delight for England’s walking footballers at inaugural European Nations Cup in Chesterfield

Chesterfield's Proact Stadium
Chesterfield's Proact Stadium

Chesterfield’s Proact Stadium witnessed England internationals raise two European trophies on Sunday.

Both the over-50s and over-60s walking football teams won their respective finals in the inaugural FIWFA European Nations Cup.

The tournament saw the continent’s three best nations - England, Italy and Wales - compete to be crowned the first European champions.

And it was England who triumphed in both age categories in Chesterfield - the home of walking football.

The O50s beat Italy 4-1 in their final and the O60s ran out 3-1 winners against the same country to make it a double winning day.