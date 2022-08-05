Dorking Wanderers v Chesterfield - live updates.

The Spireites have never played the hosts and it has the potential to be a tricky opening game for Paul Cook’s men.

But the Blues will be backed by a big away following so we should be in for a lively atmosphere.

Dorking won promotion from the National League South through the play-offs last season so they should be full of confidence.