The Spireites have never played the hosts and it has the potential to be a tricky opening game for Paul Cook’s men.
But the Blues will be backed by a big away following so we should be in for a lively atmosphere.
Dorking won promotion from the National League South through the play-offs last season so they should be full of confidence.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction so stay tuned throughout the day.
Dorking Wanderers v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 15:16
- Latest score: Dorking Wanderers 0 v 0 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Spireites: (4-2-3-1) Covolan, King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Banks; Mandeville; Dobra, Asante, Quigley. Subs: Sheckleford, Maguire, Whelan, Clarke, Gyasi.
- No Kabongo Tshimanga in squad
- Dorking promoted from National League South last season
- First game of new season and first-ever meeting between two clubs
Soft header
From Quigley is straight at Doking keeper Huk.
Fairly even stuff so far.
Asante gets a header towards goal from Mandeville’s cross from the right but it was an easy save.
After that, Dobra was booked for blocking an attempt by Dorking’s keeper from making a quick-kick.
Goal ruled out
For Doking after a clear foul on Covolan as he went to claim a cross. Rutherford passed the ball into the net but it doesn’t count.
Six gone, 0-0.
And we’re off!
COYB!
The teams are out!
Here we go, the wait is over.
Paul Cook
goes over to applaud the travelling Chesterfield fans, who are on three sides of the ground. The start of the Spireites’‘ fifth season, and hopefully last, in the National League. Here we go.
Spireites fans
Have taken over three sides of the ground.
The atmosphere is building here at a sun-soaked Meadowbank.
It’s almost time.
20 minutes to kick-off!
Stay tuned for all the big talking points from the season opener.
Have won 12 promotions in 23 years since they were formed in 1999.
Mad!
Five debuts
Five of Chesterfield’s summer signings - Covolan, Horton, Banks, Oldaker and Dobra - make their competitive Spireites debuts today. Oldaker’s first start comes against the club he signed from in the summer.