The Spireites have never played the hosts and it has the potential to be a tricky opening game for Paul Cook’s men.
But the Blues will be backed by a big away following so we should be in for a lively atmosphere.
Dorking won promotion from the National League South through the play-offs last season so they should be full of confidence.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction so stay tuned throughout the day.
Dorking Wanderers v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 17:03
- Latest score: Dorking Wanderers 2 v 2 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Akwasi Asante gives Town lead on 18 minutes; Dobra adds second on 40 minutes
- Lucas Covolan sent off after 30 minutes; Ollie Banks goes in goal with no sub keeper on bench
- Spireites: (4-2-3-1) Covolan, King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Banks; Mandeville; Dobra, Asante, Quigley. Subs: Sheckleford, Maguire, Whelan, Clarke, Gyasi.
- No Kabongo Tshimanga in squad
- Dorking promoted from National League South last season
- First game of new season and first-ever meeting between two clubs
Fulll-time: 2-2
A point for the Spireites on the opening day despite playing for more than an hour with 10-men and with midfielder Ollie Banks in net after Lucas Covolan was sent off. Town finished with NINE men after Horton’s second yellow. Madness.
SECOND RED
Horton is shown a second yellow for taking too long with a throw. Just seconds left, Chesterfield have nine-men.
Five minutes added
2-2.
Final sub - 83 minutes
Oldaker is replaces by Gyasi.
For Mandeville. Looked like he won the ball. Dangerous area for a free-kick.
Dorking equalise: 2-2
Moore sweeps in a cross from around the penalty spot. No chance for Banks.
12 minutes remaining.
Take a point now!
Spireites sub - 69 minutes
Dobra off, Whelan on.
Goal for Dorking: 1-2
Banks fumbled a cross and McShane finished it. Done well apart from that.
66 played, 1-2.
Good play
From Quigley to dribble past his man and get a shot off but it was an easy save.
He has worked his socks off.
0-2 after 65 minutes.
Spireites sub - 58 minutes
Asante off, Maguire on.