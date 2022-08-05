Dorking Wanderers v Chesterfield LIVE: Spireites double lead but have midfielder Ollie Banks in net after Lucas Covolan red card on debut

Chesterfield open their 2022/2023 National League season away at Dorking Wanderers today (3pm kick-off).

By Liam Norcliffe
Saturday, 6th August 2022, 4:03 pm
Lucas Covolan was sent off for Chesterfield against Dorking Wanderers.
The Spireites have never played the hosts and it has the potential to be a tricky opening game for Paul Cook’s men.

But the Blues will be backed by a big away following so we should be in for a lively atmosphere.

Dorking won promotion from the National League South through the play-offs last season so they should be full of confidence.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction so stay tuned throughout the day.

Dorking Wanderers v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Last updated: Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 17:03

  • Latest score: Dorking Wanderers 2 v 2 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
  • Akwasi Asante gives Town lead on 18 minutes; Dobra adds second on 40 minutes
  • Lucas Covolan sent off after 30 minutes; Ollie Banks goes in goal with no sub keeper on bench
  • Spireites: (4-2-3-1) Covolan, King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Banks; Mandeville; Dobra, Asante, Quigley. Subs: Sheckleford, Maguire, Whelan, Clarke, Gyasi.
  • No Kabongo Tshimanga in squad
  • Dorking promoted from National League South last season
  • First game of new season and first-ever meeting between two clubs
Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 17:03

Fulll-time: 2-2

A point for the Spireites on the opening day despite playing for more than an hour with 10-men and with midfielder Ollie Banks in net after Lucas Covolan was sent off. Town finished with NINE men after Horton’s second yellow. Madness.

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 17:02

SECOND RED

Horton is shown a second yellow for taking too long with a throw. Just seconds left, Chesterfield have nine-men.

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:56

Five minutes added

2-2.

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:47

Final sub - 83 minutes

Oldaker is replaces by Gyasi.

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:43

Booking

For Mandeville. Looked like he won the ball. Dangerous area for a free-kick.

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:42

Dorking equalise: 2-2

Moore sweeps in a cross from around the penalty spot. No chance for Banks.

12 minutes remaining.

Take a point now!

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:33

Spireites sub - 69 minutes

Dobra off, Whelan on.

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:32

Goal for Dorking: 1-2

Banks fumbled a cross and McShane finished it. Done well apart from that.

66 played, 1-2.

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:29

Good play

From Quigley to dribble past his man and get a shot off but it was an easy save.

He has worked his socks off.

0-2 after 65 minutes.

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:21

Spireites sub - 58 minutes

Asante off, Maguire on.

