The Spireites have never played the hosts and it has the potential to be a tricky opening game for Paul Cook’s men.
But the Blues will be backed by a big away following so we should be in for a lively atmosphere.
Dorking won promotion from the National League South through the play-offs last season so they should be full of confidence.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction so stay tuned throughout the day.
Dorking Wanderers v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Friday, 05 August, 2022, 10:21
- Latest score: Dorking Wanderers 0 v 0 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- First game of new season and first-ever meeting between two clubs
- Dorking promoted from National League South last season
Pub news!
Car parking
Travel info
Today’s officials
Referee: Wayne Cartmel
Assistant referee: Charlies Martland
Assistant referee: Christopher Myatt
Fourth Official: Joe Lamping
Match odds
Dorking: 21/10
Draw: 23/10
Chesterfield: 11/10
(Sky Bet)
Makes sense
No stone left unturned - how Spireites have prepared for tricky trip to Dorking on 3G pitch
Chesterfield have left no stone unturned in preparation for Saturday’s curtain-raiser at Dorking Wanderers.
The boss is enjoying watching his team again
Paul Cook makes positive claim about Chesterfield's pre-season ahead of Dorking Wanderers opener
Paul Cook says this pre-season has been one of the best that he has experienced and that he is ‘enjoying’ watching his side play.
Cook on the captaincy
'No big dramas' - Paul Cook comments on Chesterfield captaincy for upcoming season
There are no ‘big dramas’ about who will captain Chesterfield this season, says manager Paul Cook.
‘Role model'
Paul Cook explains why he signed experienced former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Mike Jones
New signing Mike Jones will be a ‘role model’ for the other players at the club, says boss Paul Cook.
Akwasi back in the fold
Why Chesterfield striker Akwasi Asante has been removed from the transfer list
Chesterfield striker Akwasi Asante has been taken off the transfer list.