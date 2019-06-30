Doncaster legend Glynn Snodin on his hopes for Chesterfield’s former Rovers wonderkid Liam Mandeville

Glynn Snodin wants to help one of Chesterfield’s new recruits rediscover the form that made him one of Doncaster Rovers’ most exciting home grown talents.

Liam Mandeville was released by Rovers this summer, having made 51 league appearances since his April 2015 first team debut in League One.

Snodin also began his life in the professional game with Doncaster, playing over 300 times and scoring 59 goals from full-back between 1977 and his departure in 1985.

He’s a Rovers legend.

The Spireites assistant manager has followed Mandeville’s progress since the attacker was a teenager, playing alongide another familiar face for Spireites.

“I knew of him,” said Snodin.

“When he played with the youth team there were high expectations of him.

“Jack and Paul McKay were there at the same time and they had a good understanding between them all.”

Mandeville’s fall from favour at Doncaster, for whom he last played in January 2018, has subsequently led to a move to the Proact.

But it’s Snodin’s hope that within a short space of time, the 22-year-old is reproducing the kind of form that brought 10 goals for Rovers in the 2016/17 League Two campaign.

“Things change every year, every six months with players,” said Snodin.

“Hopefully we can get Liam back playing to the standards we know he can give.

“Hopefully it’ll be good for him and good for Chesterfield.”

John Sheridan’s number two also wants to develop the talents of another summer signing, Haydn Hollis.

The centre-half spent last season on loan with the Spireites and Snodin was impressed with what he saw from the 26-year-old.

“I know John has worked with him before but I’ve only seen him since I came in in January.

“I was very pleased with him, how he performed, how he conducted himself off the field in the changing room.

“Such a nice kid and hopefully we’ll get more out of him this season.”