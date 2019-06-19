Director of football at Leeds United elite player development programme leaves role at Matlock Town

Justin Tellus has left his position as development manager at Matlock Town after an historic four years with the club.

During his tenure, Tellus has overseen the departure of three academy products to professional football and 18 to semi-professional football.

Alongside that, the Young Gladiators have also won 17 domestic and international honours – highlighting the success he brought both on and off the pitch.

After recently taking the role as director of football within the Leeds United elite player development scholarship, it was initially thought that the former Maltese Premier League defender would continue in his role at Matlock. However, Tellus has reversed this decision.

On leaving the club, he said: “I feel that I have taken the development sector of my local club, with the support of Alan Smith, Steve Heath and Pete Brown, as far as it can go under the current circumstances.

“I leave it in a much better place than I found it at the start of my role four-years ago.

“I feel I do not share the same vision of that of the club in regard to the progression of the development sector, which is the main reason I have taken this decision.”

Despite his change of mind, the 44-year-old offered some fitting words to the club he achieved so much with.

He said: “I will always be there for Matlock Town if needed and a supporter of my local club and will have fond memories of such a great and historic period.

“I would finally like to thank the chief executive, chairman, board members, staff and amazing volunteers who helped create so much success and history. I wish everyone all the best for the future.”

Matlock Town declined to comment on the departure.