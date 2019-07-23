Derbyshire County Council issue an update to their update for Chesterfield and Sheffield United fans - A61 Dronfield Bypass will not close tonight

Derbyshire County Council have issued another update to their recent travel update for Chesterfield and Sheffield United fans.

The planned closure of the A61 Dronfield Bypass, originally set for 7pm and then changed to 8pm in a bid to aid match traffic, will now not take place at all.

The council have tweeted the update in the past 15 minutes to inform supporters heading to the Proact for tonight's friendly that the main route will remain clear.

Chesterfield are expecting a busy Proact this evening, with more than 3,500 Blades making the short trip to the Sheffield Road stadium.