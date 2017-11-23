Derby day fans at Mansfield Town and Chesterfield clash urged to pay applause tribute to young Spireites fan Abbie

In-form Mansfield Town and Chesterfield will cast aside their local rivalry at Saturday’s eagerly-awaited derby to paying respects in memory of 12-year-old Spireites’ supporter Abbie Jacques, who sadly died last month.

The Stags will show an image of Abbie on the scoreboard at One Call Stadium in the 12th minute of the match and the club is encouraging both sets of supporters to join in applause to remember the former Chesterfield season ticket holder.

Abbie died due to complications related to type 1 diabetes, which she had been diagnosed with aged six.

A Mansfield Town club spokesman said: “We send our sincere condolences to Abbie’s family at this sad time as well as everyone at Chesterfield Football Club.

“We were incredibly sad to hear of Abbie’s passing. To lose someone at such a young age is heartbreaking and our thoughts and prayers are with Abbie’s loved ones.

“Though we are local rivals, we stand with Chesterfield and their supporters at a time of such sadness.”

The match at One Call Stadium will kick-off at 1pm. Tickets must be bought in advance of the fixture from the Stags’ ticket office or online via www.stagstickets.co.uk until midnight on Friday. Tickets cannot be purchased on the day of the game.

The Stags are expecting their highest home attendance in more than a decade with 7,500 tickets already sold.