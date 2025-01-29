Pride Park has been given a score of 33 out of 50 for its cleanliness.Pride Park has been given a score of 33 out of 50 for its cleanliness.
REVEALED: The dirtiest stadiums in the Championship and where Derby County, Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers, Millwall and the rest rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 12th Feb 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 15:46 BST
New research has revealed where the cleanest & dirtiest Championship stadiums are.

The team at OLBG have analysed several factors including online reviews mentioning the words ‘clean’ and ‘dirty’, cleanliness ratings from TripAdvisor, cleaning awards and social media mentions to rank the cleanest and dirtiest stadiums in the top two divisions of English football.

Each of the five categories are marked out of ten to give every stadium a combined rating out of 50,

You can view the full findings here – with stadiums running from cleanest to dirtiest. Have your say on the findings via our social media channels.

39

1. Leeds United

39 Photo: Getty Images

34

2. Middlesbrough

34 Photo: Marc Atkins

34

3. Portsmouth

34 Photo: Getty Images

34

4. West Bromwich Albion

34 Photo: Catherine Ivill

