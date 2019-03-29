Derby County U18’s look to boost title hopes with win at Sunderland

League leaders Derby County U18s will look to boost their title hopes by claiming their ninth consecutive league win on Saturday.

Justin Walker’s side, who were last beaten in the league when they were beaten 4-2 against Everton in October, face bottom of the table Sunderland away.

They currently lead the Premier League – North table by three points with five games remaining.

Last time out the Rams recorded a 3-2 victory against Stoke City at the Potters’ Clayton Wood Training Ground.

Saturday’s opponents, Sunderland, currently sit bottom of the Premier League – North table, having collected nine points from 16 games.