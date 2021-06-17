Derby County to send U23 team to Matlock Town for pre-season friendly

Matlock Town will host Derby County U23's

Several members of last season’s first team squad developed via Derby’s academy and have featured in the U23 squad.

The Rams escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth on the final day of the Championship season following their when a nervy 3-3 home draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

Nothing has been said as to whether Wayne Rooney will make an appearance in what will certainly be a busy and crucial summer period for Rooney and everyone at Pride Park.

It means that Matlock’s first five pre season matches are at the Proctor Cars Stadium with the final four being away from home.

The schedule reads:

Monday 5 July v Wirksworth Ivanhoe (H) 7.45 pm

Friday 9 July v Boston United (H) 7.45pm

Tuesday 13 July v Derby County U23 (H) 7.45 pm

Friday 16 July v Mansfield Town (H) 7.30 pm

Wednesday 21 July v Chesterfield (H) 7.30 pm

Saturday 24 July v Brighouse Town (A) 12 noon

Tuesday 27 July v Clipstone (A)—7.30 pm (Marcus Beddoe Memorial )

Saturday 31 July v Sheffield FC (A) 3 pm