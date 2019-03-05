Derby County ‘sale on the cards’ if Rams fail to gain promotion to Premier League

Derby County could be set for a change in ownership, according to reports.

The Daily Mail is reporting current owner Mel Morris is seeking an exit if the Rams fail to gain promotion this season, with the newspaper’s sources claiming Morris is losing around £3m per month.

The report claims Morris has “become increasingly disillusioned with the business of football, not least during the furore over the latest EFL Sky TV deal”.

Derby have lost their last three Championship games, including defeat at rivals Nottingham Forest, with pressure growing on boss Frank Lampard ahead of tonight’s match at home to Wigan Athletic (Tuesday 5th March).

The Rams sit seventh in the table, three points behind sixth-placed Bristol City, with 12 games of the season to go.