Derby County hero Mason Bennett says play-off place vital goal was like a dream

Langwith-born Mason Bennett said he had dreamt of a goal-den moment after firing Derby County into the Championship play-offs.

Bennett, a former Shirebrook Academy student, struck the crucial second goal as the Rams beat West Bromwich Albion 3-1 and claimed the crucial three points to clinch a play-off place.

Bennett, who netted just six minutes after he came on as a substitute in the 65th minute, said he had ‘dreamt of a moment’ like Sunday afternoon.

With the score at 1-1 after WBA cancelled out Martyn Waghorn’s opening goal, Bennett fired in to restore Derby’s lead and three minutes later Harry Wilson converted a penalty after Tom Lawrence was brought down.

The win meant the Rams pipped Middlesbrough, winners over Rotherham United, for the final play-off spot.

“I dreamt of a moment like that last night,” Bennett told to RamsTV.

“I stayed over because I wanted to make sure I had the perfect preparations ready to go today. I am here to make an impact off the bench and I wanted to give back to the players who have supported me all season.

“Our mindset coming into this game was to get the three points. Before the game the gaffer sad to us: ‘Don’t worry about anyone else, it’s in our hands’.

“It was a great reaction from the lads to keep going. Everyone’s head went down they scored but we showed that unity and that squad togetherness to get those three points.”

Bennett smashed home after Tom Lawrence’s initial shot was parried by Sam Johnstone.

He added: “I believe in my ability and I am at this club for a reason. I am just delighted to have been such a crucial part so far. Hopefully I can take that form into the play-offs.

“I am a striker by trade and when I am in and around the box, I know I need to be on my toes. I learned that from the Nigel Clough days, he was the first one to tell me to be jogging on the spot.

“I am delighted to have scored. I celebrated at the wrong end, but I don’t care! It’s three points and we are in the play-offs.”

Bennett said this had been his best season with the Rams thanks tyo the influence of manager Frank Lampard.

“By far, (this has been) absolutely by far my best season here. I have never played so many minutes, I’ve never scored so many goals and I have never set so many goals up,” he continued.

“It is all thanks to the gaffer and the team and players for believing in me and giving me the confidence to go out there and perform.”