David Marshall has fallen out of favour at Derby County.

Rangers are believed to have agreed a deal until the end of the season for the 36-year-old, who has fallen behind Kelle Roos and Ryan Allsopp in the pecking order at Pride Park.

Marshall was undergoing a medical at QPR on Tuesday morning ahead of the transfer, which will help the Rams cut costs following their recent move into administration.