Derby County goalkeeper David Marshall all set for Queen's Park Rangers loan move
Goalkeeper David Marshall is set to join QPR on loan after falling out of favour at Derby County.
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 10:30 am
Updated
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 10:38 am
Rangers are believed to have agreed a deal until the end of the season for the 36-year-old, who has fallen behind Kelle Roos and Ryan Allsopp in the pecking order at Pride Park.
Marshall was undergoing a medical at QPR on Tuesday morning ahead of the transfer, which will help the Rams cut costs following their recent move into administration.
The Scotsman will compete with Timonthy Dieng for the number one shirt at Loftus Road, although Dieng is currently at the African Nations Cup with Senegal.