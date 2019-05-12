Derby County fans at the Championship Play-Off semi-final first leg with Leeds United

Thousands of Derby County fans packed Pride Park for the Championship Play-Off semi-final first leg — but went away disappointed by the 1-0 defeat to Leeds United.

Match photographer Jez Tighe captured the faces of some of the Rams fans.

Derby County fans at Pride Park for the play-off semi-final first leg.

Derby County fans at Pride Park for the play-off semi-final first leg.

Derby County fans at Pride Park for the play-off semi-final first leg.

Derby County fans at Pride Park for the play-off semi-final first leg.

Derby County fans at Pride Park for the play-off semi-final first leg.

Derby County fans at Pride Park for the play-off semi-final first leg.

Derby County fans at Pride Park for the play-off semi-final first leg.

Derby County fans at Pride Park for the play-off semi-final first leg.

Derby County fans at Pride Park for the play-off semi-final first leg.