Derby County duo nominated for Championship awards

Derby County pair Gary Rowett and Scott Carson have been shortlisted for Sky Bet Championship awards for December.

Boss Rowett, up for the manager of the month gong, masterminded a 16-point haul for his side from six games, with only one goal conceded.

Derby County manager Gary Rowett

When December began, Derby were eight points off the automatic promotion places. When it ended, they were in them.

Rowett is up against Lee Johnson (Bristol City), Alex Neil (Preston North End) and Nuno Espirito Santo (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

While experienced stopper Carson, nominated for the division’s player of the month award, has made vital stops for his team.

Carson is against Pontus Jansson (Leeds United), Jamie Paterson (Bristol City) and Romaine Sawyers (Brentford).

The winners will be announced on Friday 12th January.